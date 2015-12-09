The history of US dollar bills in 7 amazing GIFs

Wikimedia The personifications of science, electricity, commerce, steam, and manufacturing on the $2 Silver Certificate in 1896.

Nowadays, $1 is synonymous with Washington, the $5 with Lincoln, and the $100 with Ben Franklin.

But these major historical figures didn’t always grace United States currency.

Back in the day, there were US bills that featured a woman, a Native American chief, and even personifications of science, electricity, and commerce.

CreditRepair.com created seven gifs showing the major design changes in US currency over the years starting from 1862.

Check them out below.

The $1 Silver Certificate was actually the first bill to feature a real woman as the solo figure -- the first First Lady Martha Washington -- back in 1886. It also had Salmon P. Chase and a bald eagle once. Source: CreditRepair.com In 1896, the Treasury released an 'Educational Series' of $1, $2, and $5 Silver Certificates, which featured allegorical motifs of 'History guiding Youth,' 'Science presenting Steam and Electricity to Commerce and Manufacturing' and 'Electricity as the Dominant Force in the World' respectively instead of actual people. Source: CreditRepair.com In 1899, the $5 Silver Certificate featured Running Antelope, the head chief of the Hunkpapa and advisor to Sitting Bull. Christopher Columbus and an Indian Princess appeared on the $5 in 1870. Source: CreditRepair.com In 1901 the $10 United States Note featured a bison front and center with Meriwether Lewis on the left and William Clark on the right. Daniel Webster and Pocahontas, and 'The Financier of the Revolution' Robert Morris also appeared one $10 bills at various times. Source: CreditRepair.com Lady Liberty, Chief Justice John Marshall, and Grover Cleveland all appeared on $20 notes. Source: CreditRepair.com Henry Clay ran for president and lost 3 times, but still managed to appear on the $50 United States Note in 1869. Source: CreditRepair.com 1862's $100 United States Note featured a bald eagle. James Monroe, Abraham Lincoln, and Admiral David G. Farragut also appeared on the note at certain points. Source: CreditRepair.com

