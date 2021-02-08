The brand-new Frontier marks 62 years of Nissan building pickup trucks for the US — here's a brief history

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The 2022 Frontier is Nissan’s brand-new, third-generation Frontier midsize pickup.

Nissan has been making pickups for the US market since 1959 when it was still called Datsun.

The first Frontier debuted in 1997.

On Thursday, Nissan unveiled the brand-new, third-generation Frontier pickup truck.

As the first new Frontier since the outgoing generation was introduced in 2004, the 2022 Frontier finally sports modern pickup-truckish looks and more onboard technology to help it compete with contemporaries from Ford, Chevrolet, Jeep, and Toyota.

But while the Frontier might be new, Nissan has in fact been building pickups for the US market for more than 60 years. The legacy of the 2022 Frontier started with the 1959 Datsun 220 â€” which, according to a company press release, was the first compact pickup truck in the US.

Keep reading to see the evolution of Nissan’s pickups.

The 2022 Frontier is the brand-new, third generation of Nissan’s popular midsize pickup truck.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

It has new, aggressive styling that makes it look meaner and bigger.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

Still, though, it uses a 310-horsepower V6 that debuted in the 2020 Frontier.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The new Frontier is the latest in a long line of trucks Nissan has built for the US market.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The first compact truck in the US, according to Nissan, was the adorable 1959 Datsun 220.

Nissan 1960 Datsun 1200 pickup.

It was followed by the Datsun 520, the first half-ton compact pickup truck.

Nissan 1972 Datsun 521 pickup.

The subsequent Datsun 620 had the first long bed, while the 1977 620 had the first King Cab body.

Nissan 1973 Datsun 620.

The 1983 Datsun 720 became the first compact truck to be made in the US from an import brand.

Nissan 1984 Datsun 720.

In the mid-1980s, however, Datsun became Nissan. The Nissan Hardbody is, according to Motor Trend, “one of the most iconic, legit mini trucks of the ’80s and ’90s.”

Nissan 1989 Nissan ‘Hardbody’ truck.

In 1997, the very first Nissan Frontier debuted for the 1998 model year. In 2001, the Frontier SC V6 was the first supercharged compact pickup truck.

Nissan 2005 Nissan Frontier.

The second-generation Frontier debuted in 2004 for the 2005 model year. Nissan gave it a new, 310-horsepower V6 in 2020.

Nissan 2020 Nissan Frontier.

And now here we are: the 2022, third-generation Nissan Frontier. A pickup born from adorable, compact Datsuns.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

You can trace all of Nissan’s pickup highlights in this infographic.

Nissan Nissan Frontier infographic.

