All the history making moments for diversity and representation in the 2020 election

Kevin Hagen/AP Photo; Richard Drew/AP Photo; Samantha Lee/Business Insider Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres became the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress.

Though the country still awaits the results of the presidential election, the 2020 election has already been history making.

Many people from underrepresented backgrounds were elected to serve as lawmakers.

Democrat Sarah McBride became the country’s first openly transgender state senator and Republican Madison Cawthorn became the youngest person elected to Congress.

Here are more of the history making moments so far.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 election was a moment of many firsts in diversity and representation in politics.

From the country electing its first openly transgender state senator to two openly gay Black men being the first elected to Congress, there’s much to take note of.

Here are all the history making moments so far.

Sarah McBride became the nation’s first openly transgender state senator.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festiva Sarah McBride

Democrat Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender state senator in US history.

She previously worked as the press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Delaware. Before that, she worked on the campaigns of former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and former state Attorney General Beau Biden, per a Vox report.

“I’m humbled by the support of neighbours and ready to work every day to make a difference in the lives of all the residents of the First Senate District,” she said in a statement. “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

Cori Bush became the first Black congresswoman in Missouri’s history.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Cori Bush

Democrat Cori Bush, a nurse, single mother, ordained pastor, and community activist became the first Black woman from Missouri ever elected to Congress.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bush told St. Louis Public Radio. “It’s amazing. But it’s also sad. Because it’s 2020 and I’ll be the first woman in the district and the first Black congresswoman ever for the state. But I wouldn’t change this moment to be able to be here.”

Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres became the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress.

Kevin Hagen/AP Photo; Richard Drew/AP Photo; Samantha Lee/Business Insider Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres

Both Democrat New Yorkers will take their spots in the House of Representatives in January.

“My story, quintessentially, is that of the American Dream,” Jones, who will represent New York’s 17th congressional district,tweetedTuesday morning.

“Thank you. Tonight, we made history. It is the honour of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx,” Torres, who will represent New York’s 15th congressional district,tweetedTuesday night.

Madison Cawthorn became the youngest member of Congress in modern history.

Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images Madison Cawthorn

At 25 years old, Cawthorn became the youngest person elected to Congress in modern history after winning North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District race.

The Republican told “Fox & Friends” he looks forward to building a “bolder” GOP when he arrives in Washington, DC to the House of Representatives.

Cawthorn is controversial. He was called racist by Sen. Cory Booker, after he created a website that accused the senator of working to “ruin white males,” the Washington Post reported.

Iman Jodeh became Colorado’s first Muslim lawmaker.

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images Iman Jodeh

Jodeh, a Palestinian-American community activist and educator, won her bid to represent District 41 in the Colorado House of Representatives, E! News reported.

“We did it! I ran to make the #AmericanDream a reality for everyone,” the Democrat tweeted on Tuesday night.

Shevrin Jones became the first out LGBTQ+ person ever elected to Florida’s state Senate.

John Parra/WireImage Shevrin Jones

On Tuesday, Jones was elected to the Florida state Senate to represent the 35th District.

“While my opponents were trying to use my sexuality as a tactic to discredit my leadership, what I did, and my team did, was stay focused and focus on what the people’s needs were,” Jones said in an interview with Cheddar.

Michele Rayner-Goolsby became the first Black openly queer woman elected to the Florida House of Representatives.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET Finding Justice Michele Rayner-Goolsby

Rayner-Goolsby will represent District 70 in the Florida House.

After winning August’s primary election to represent Florida House District 70, the lawyer-turned-lawmaker tweeted, “Y’all. It just hit me. I’m the first openly Black queer women ever elected in Florida-at any level.”

Jabari Brisport became New York’s first queer state senator of colour.

Jabari Brisport

Brisport, a Caribbean-American politician, activist, actor, and teacher, was elected to the New York state Senate representing Brooklyn’s 25th District.

“It’s important to me that people like me, other queer people of colour, feel like they’re seen and feel like they’re represented in NY politics,” the Democrat said in a statement.

Kim Jackson became Georgia’s first openly LGBTQ+ state senator.

Kim Jones Kim Jones

Jackson, an Episcopal priest, was elected to Georgia’s state Senate representing Senate District 41.

One of the Democrat’s political priorities will be to pass anti-discrimination law in the state.

“Georgia does not have a comprehensive anti-discrimination law. This leaves Georgians vulnerable to discrimination on the bases of race, gender, sex, sexual orientation, religion, and ability. All Georgians should be protected from all forms of discrimination,” she said in a statement.

Taylor Small became the first openly transgender member of the Vermont State Legislature.

TaylorSmallVT.com Taylor Small

At just 26, Small was elected as a state legislator in Vermont.

“Being the first means being that representation, and being that guiding light. In a lot of ways I don’t see it as a historical moment for myself, but more of a historical moment for the community,” she told LGBTQ Nation.

Stephanie Byers became the first openly transgender lawmaker ever elected in Kansas.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for GLSEN Stephanie Byers

Winning her election for Kansas House of Representatives, District 86, the Democrat became the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker. “It’s an affirmation on humanity,” Byers, a former public school teacher, told local CBS affiliate KWCH. “The fact that we were able to do this, that the people of the House District 86 elected me, they voted for me.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.