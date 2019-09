Please enable Javascript to watch this video The U.S. $US1 bill hasn't had a major redesign since 1929. Mark Anderson, a numismatic consultant for The Museum of American Finance, tells us about the meanings behind the symbols on the iconic note. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow BI Video on Facebook >

