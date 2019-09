How crazy was this week? Today’s gains in the market made this the best week in 34 years, and yet it October was among the worst months ever. As of yesterday, it was the worst since 1901. Just let that sink in. Bring on November!



See also:

Worst October For Wall Street Since 2001

S&P 500 — Worst Year-To-Date Decline Ever!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.