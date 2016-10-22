Stunning vintage photos show how glamorous cruise ships used to be

Before air travel became commonplace, cruise ships were the only way to travel vast distances.
If you had the money, these ships (which you would spend weeks and months on) were the epitome of class and luxury.
Sure, nowadays cruise ships boast planetariums and zip lines, but what these floating malls lack is the elegance of yesteryear.
Take a look at these stunning pictures of cruise ships in their glory days.
Ships were built with painstaking attention to detail, and meant to resemble the finest hotels on dry land.
People would spend entire months on ships (like Greta Garbo and Mauritz Stiller, pictured here travelling from Europe to the US in 1925).
