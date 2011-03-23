Watch This Historical Video Of Twitter When It Was Just A Baby

Eddie Codel and Irina Slutsky played a big role in my life: they got me on Twitter. How did that happen? Well, for one, they were my employees back when we worked together at PodTech.



Eddie and Irina were the ones who first showed me Dodgeball, too (which was started by Dennis Crowley, who later started Foursquare, another important service in my life too).

I remember being proud that they got an interview with Twitter’s original team back then. I had no clue that would become a historical video.

You really should watch how they talk about Twitter. Remember, back when this video was shot there was fewer than 15,000 people on the service and there was ONLY 122,000 updates TOTAL on the service. They get millions per day now. Heck, I alone have done 50,000 tweets now.

So, Eddie and Irina, got anything else we should check out?



