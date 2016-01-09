S&P 500 earnings are way cleaner today than they were during the financial crisis

When a company announces quarterly earnings, analysts and investors often focus on the non-GAAP or adjusted earnings number.
These adjusted numbers exclude items that management deems not reflective of ongoing operations.
For example, if a company has to write-off equipment or the value of certain financial securities, earnings will take a hit. But the adjusted number will add back this negative impact.
Critics argue that adjusted earnings obscure the true nature of corporate profitability
In a new report examining corporate profits, UBS strategist Julian Emanuel once-again observes that earnings quality has improved significantly since the financial crisis.
He included this chart of S&P 500 company write-offs, which are down sharply.
Emanuel previously noted to Business Insider that the spike in write-offs around 2009 was primarily due to distress in the financial sector.
There’s always something being written off in corporate America.
But like Emanuel said, earnings are cleaner.
NOW WATCH: Clinton’s campaign blasts Maine Governor for saying drug dealers named ‘D-Money’ are impregnating young white girls
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.