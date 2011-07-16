Awesome Photos Of The Early Days Of The British Open

Photo: AP
The British Open is rich in tradition, and rooted in history. The tournament has seen some fantastic golfers ever since its beginnings in 1860.Take a look at photos of some of the most famous golfers at the British Open in the 1920’s and 1930’s.
Walter Hagen (left) and his caddy Jimmy McDonald go through a practice round at the 1926 Open Championship
Bobby Jones and his wife, Mary, are celebrating the 1930 Championship in a New York City parade thrown in their honour
Alfred Perry (right) receives the Cup from Captain Hall Blythe after winning the 1935 Open Championship
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.