Awesome Photos Of The Early Days Of The British Open

Photo: AP

The British Open is rich in tradition, and rooted in history. The tournament has seen some fantastic golfers ever since its beginnings in 1860.Take a look at photos of some of the most famous golfers at the British Open in the 1920’s and 1930’s.



