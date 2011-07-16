Awesome Photos Of The Early Days Of The British Open

The British Open is rich in tradition, and rooted in history. The tournament has seen some fantastic golfers ever since its beginnings in 1860.Take a look at photos of some of the most famous golfers at the British Open in the 1920’s and 1930’s.

Walter Hagen (left) and his caddy Jimmy McDonald go through a practice round at the 1926 Open Championship

British golfing great Harry Vadron won six British Opens. Here he is in the 1927 tournament.

American Leo Diegel tees off at the 11th hole in the 1930 British Open.

Bobby Jones receives the 1930 Championship Cup at the Hoylake Club to much fanfare.

Bobby Jones and his wife, Mary, are celebrating the 1930 Championship in a New York City parade thrown in their honour

Tommy Armour and his wife are standing in the gallery before the 1932 Open

Gene Sarzen takes a swing at the 1932 Open, a tournament that he went on to win.

Alfred Padgham takes an approach on the 16th at Royal St. George's in 1934

Henry Picard struggles to battle the fog in the 1935 qualifying test for the Open Championship

Alfred Perry (right) receives the Cup from Captain Hall Blythe after winning the 1935 Open Championship

Denny Shute using his driver at the 1937 tournament.

