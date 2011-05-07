The Gender Wage Gap Now favours Women [INFOGRAPHIC]

Throughout history, women have been paid less than men; this male-female income disparity has been called the “gender wage gap.”
While some differences in occupation, experience, and hours worked play a role in this gap, studies claim that even when those factors are controlled, a pay gap remains.
On the flip side, a recent study shows that if the gap exists at all, it favours women. Today, with the help of the Credit Score Blog, we take a look at this issue and give you a historical perspective.
