The Gender Wage Gap Now favours Women [INFOGRAPHIC]

Throughout history, women have been paid less than men; this male-female income disparity has been called the “gender wage gap.”



While some differences in occupation, experience, and hours worked play a role in this gap, studies claim that even when those factors are controlled, a pay gap remains.

On the flip side, a recent study shows that if the gap exists at all, it favours women. Today, with the help of the Credit Score Blog, we take a look at this issue and give you a historical perspective.

<a href=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/historical-perspective-on-gender-wage-gap-infographic-2011-5″ _mce_href=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/historical-perspective-on-gender-wage-gap-infographic-2011-5″><img src=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/image/4dc2eadeccd1d5f527000000/gender-gap.jpg” _mce_src=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/image/4dc2eadeccd1d5f527000000/gender-gap.jpg” alt=”Gender Wage Gap” width=”500″ border=”0″ /></a><br />Discussing the gender wage gap with the <a href=”http://www.creditscore.net” _mce_href=”http://www.creditscore.net”>Credit Score Blog</a>

