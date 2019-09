Photo: Jane Hayward/Visualising China

Visualising China, a web-based research project, gives users access to thousands of vintage photos from China from 1850-1950 (via INFOdocket.com).This collection comes from Shanghai at the turn of the 20th century. The photos show the day to day activities of Shanghai from more than 100 years ago.



Bubbling Well Road, Shanghai Boats on Huanghu River, Shanghai The Red Joss House, Yangtszepoo North Gate, Chinese City, Shanghai Nangking Road, Shanghai Irrigation water wheel, near Shanghai River scene near Ta Hoo Old gate at Mo-tu Rev. C.E. Darwent and C.M. Bain outside The Manse, Shanghai Fair on a race day, Shanghai Dragon Boat, Shanghai Chestnut seller, Shanghai Chinese New Year, Foochow Road, Shanghai Collecting and storing ice, near Shanghai Hoeing rice, near Shanghai Chinese man in summer clothing, Shanghai Making cotton warp, near Shanghai Bridge near Ta-hoo Foochow junk with cargo of poles, Shanghai Buddhist priest by jetty, Shanghai Sawing timber, Shanghai Hot water shop, Shanghai Shantung Road, Shanghai Chinese acrobats, Shanghai Tea house on Nanking Road, Shanghai Junks on the Huangpu River, Shanghai Buddha in Yangtszepoo temple Sanpan and H.M.S. Boneventure, Shanghai The Chinese Bund, Shanghai Walking in the rain, Shanghai Winnowing wheat, Shanghai Drum Tower, Loongwha temple Chinese doorway on Ningpo Road, Shanghai Hauling soap up Chapoo Road, Shanghai

