This bull market has been huge, but it isn't even in history's top 3

Maybe we’re in a bubble. Maybe we aren’t. Either way, the current bull market is approaching historic levels for stocks.

As you can see in this chart from Tiho at the Short Side of Long, stock returns have hit 209% return since the beginning of the current bull market on March 9, 2009.

In comparison, this is the fourth largest bull market in terms of stock growth since the Great Depression and beats the average bull by nearly 80%.

The record for the largest gain still belongs to the 1990s explosion, where stock values quadrupled.

