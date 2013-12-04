CHART: This Bull Market Is Getting Old

Just in case you were getting too bullish on stocks, here’s a neat chart from T. Rowe Price.

It frames every S&P 500 bull market since 1928 by return and duration. And as of fairly recently, our current bull market (March 2009 – today) reached middle age, meeting the average 57 months and 165% return.

So what does this mean? Perhaps not much. Looking up and to the right, it’s clear that bull markets can live for longer. But after a certain point, there’s nowhere to go but down.

