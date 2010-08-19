It's Not Your Imagination, The Bed Bug Crisis Is Exploding

This really is New York City’s worst bed bug plague in recent history. What’s worse, the epidemic is growing.



The chart below, from Housing Preservation and Development, shows confirmed residential bedbug infestations. It doesn’t show commercial infestations, but you can extrapolate.

Photo: HPD

