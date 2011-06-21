An Illustrated Guide To The Great Bear Markets, And How They Came To An End

Is the US market still in a secular bear market that started in 2000?
Or are we about to create a brand new bear market, as of a few weeks ago with the recent selling?
Perhaps it would be worth looking at history.
Doug Short has created a great set of charts looking at past bears, how they unfolded, and how they came to an end, in particular focusing on length of time, and severity.
He writes:
Here’s a set of charts showing today’s market with the eight completed bear markets since 1950 and how the S&P 500 index performed during the 12 months following the index low. For the sake of completeness, I’ve included the near-bear decline that accompanied the Gulf War of 1990 — just shy of the 20% decline of an “official” bear.
