An Illustrated Guide To The Great Bear Markets, And How They Came To An End

Is the US market still in a secular bear market that started in 2000?



Or are we about to create a brand new bear market, as of a few weeks ago with the recent selling?

Perhaps it would be worth looking at history.

Doug Short has created a great set of charts looking at past bears, how they unfolded, and how they came to an end, in particular focusing on length of time, and severity.

He writes:

Here’s a set of charts showing today’s market with the eight completed bear markets since 1950 and how the S&P 500 index performed during the 12 months following the index low. For the sake of completeness, I’ve included the near-bear decline that accompanied the Gulf War of 1990 — just shy of the 20% decline of an “official” bear.

The 1980-1982 shallow bear The shortest bear ever The longest, deepest bear since the first half of last century The current bear

