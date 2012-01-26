Incredible Vintage Photos Of Classic Trains And Railroads From The 1940s

Photo: Library of Congress, Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information colour Photographs

Trains were once the main mode of long distance transportation in America. Whether travelling out West or shipping huge orders of just about anything, odds are it was done via train.Among the railway lines making this possible was the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe. Construction started in 1859 and eventually it ran trains from Chicago to the Pacific Coast.



The Library of Congress has a stunning collection of photos of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway by Jack Delano of the Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information. They depict the trains, the route, and the people who made them run.

It is a striking insight into the transportation system that once dominated our country.

We kept the original titles and captions for the photos from the FSA/OWI so you can see how these were described at the time they were taken.

