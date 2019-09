Today brought two big Supreme Court decisions about gay marriage. Business Insider Law Editor Erin Fuchs and I discuss why this is such a big deal, how gay rights have been removed as a stumbling block in the immigration reform fight, and what’s next for the 37 states where gay marriage still isn’t legal.



