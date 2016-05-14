These photos of mainframe computers from the 1960's are stunning

All fashion — even computer fashion, changes.

James Bell, a UK photographer who also goes by the name “DocuByte” has just released a collection of incredible photos of vintage computers called “Guide to Computing.

In conjunction with INK studios, this collection is part of a greater body of work capturing the look of 1960’s mainframe computers. His goal was to show off the startling beauty of these historic machines, along with stories behind each computer.

Bell explained in a press release: “from the colourful randomness of Alan Turing’s Pilot Ace to the bug­eyed stare of the retro­futuristic Control Data 6600, early computer and mainframe designs are as beautiful as they are fascinating.”

Control Data 6600: The CDC 6600 was the flagship mainframe supercomputer of the 6000 series of computers manufactured by Control Data Corporation. Docubyte / INK Harwell Dekatron: The Harwell Dekatron, also known as the Wolverhampton Instrument for Teaching Computing from Harwell (WITCH), is an early British relay­based computer created in the 1950s. Docubyte / INK EAI Pace (TR 48): The EAI Pace is a 'desktop computer' that was manufactured and produced in the early 1960's. Docubyte / INK Endim 2000: The ENDIM 2000 analogue computer was a tube­based design developed and manufactured in the former German Democratic Republic. Docubyte / INK HDR 75: The HDR75 is a small analogue hybrid computer that was developed in the former DDR at the Technical University of Dresden (now known as The Center for Information Services and High Performance Computing). Docubyte / INK ICL 7500: The ICL 7500 series (7501, 7502, 7503, 7561, etc.) are a range of terminals and workstations that were developed by the now defunct UK computing company, ICL, during the 1970s. Docubyte / INK IBM 729: The IBM 729 Magnetic Tape Unit was IBM's iconic tape mass storage system from the late 1950s through the mid­1960s. Docubyte / INK The IBM 729 Magnetic Tape Unit was IBM's iconic tape mass storage system from the late 1950s through the mid­1960s. IBM 1401: The IBM 1401 is a variable word length decimal computer first produced in 1959. The first member of the highly successful IBM 1400 series, it was aimed at replacing tabulation machines equipment for processing data stored on punched cards. Docubyte / INK Meda 42TA: The Meda 42TA was one of the last analogue hybrid computers to be built in former Czechoslovakia. It dates from the early 1970s, and found widespread use in many countries behind the Iron Curtain. Docubyte / INK Pilot ACE: The Pilot ACE was one of the first computers built in the United Kingdom at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) in the early 1950s. Docubyte / INK

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.