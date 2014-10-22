Historic Belvedere Manor With Jaw-Dropping Views Is On The Market For $49 Million

Locksley Hall, originally built in 1904 by banker C.O. Perry, sits on the southern crest of Belvedere Island, and is on the market for $US49 million, according to Curbed.

The three-story, 9,235-square-foot estate has six bedrooms, a wraparound veranda, a quiet hydraulic elevator that serves every floor, a pool with imported stone, a rose garden, and a bronze gate designed by the famed architect Julia Morgan.

Located on an Island about a half hour from San Francisco, the estate has stunning views that extend from Angel Island and the Raccoon Strait, to the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco city skyline.

The home has undergone massive restorations of around $US30 million by previous owner and mining mogul Robert Friedland to retain its original architectural detail. The properly last appeared in 2009 for around $US70, so the new listing price has be cut by $US21 million, according to Curbed.

Neal Ward has the listing.

