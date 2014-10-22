Historic Belvedere Manor With Jaw-Dropping Views Is On The Market For $49 Million

Locksley Hall, originally built in 1904 by banker C.O. Perry, sits on the southern crest of Belvedere Island, and is on the market for $US49 million, according to Curbed.

The three-story, 9,235-square-foot estate has six bedrooms, a wraparound veranda, a quiet hydraulic elevator that serves every floor, a pool with imported stone, a rose garden, and a bronze gate designed by the famed architect Julia Morgan.

Located on an Island about a half hour from San Francisco, the estate has stunning views that extend from Angel Island and the Raccoon Strait, to the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco city skyline.

The home has undergone massive restorations of around $US30 million by previous owner and mining mogul Robert Friedland to retain its original architectural detail. The properly last appeared in 2009 for around $US70, so the new listing price has be cut by $US21 million, according to Curbed.

Neal Ward has the listing.

Welcome to 440 Golden Gate on Belvedere Island.

It sits on southern crest of the Island, which offers incredible unobstructed 270-degree views of San Francisco.

The home is a historical landmark and is covered under the 'Mills Act,' so there are significant reductions in property taxes.

But what makes this house so special are the breathtaking views of San Francisco.

The dining room has mahogany wainscoting and hand-glaze walls, as do many other rooms in the home.

The beautiful kitchen has a butler's pantry and a breakfast room.

Which also has stunning views.

The lavish living room would be welcoming to any guest.

The floor-to-ceiling windows highlight the impressive skyline.

The Master bedroom has a sitting area, half bath, master bath, dressing room, and an entire full office.

This is the incredible master bedroom office.

The bathrooms are all adorned in marble.

There are even three guest suits that all have their own marble appointed bathrooms.

And luxurious high canopy beds.

The grounds of the estate are remarkable.

And the property has idyllic views.

The wraparound veranda has Corinthian columns.

The estate even has lush greenery and a rose garden.

The pool is surrounded by imported stone.

And is incredible.

The view is even more majestic at night.

And finally, one last glimpse of this stunning house.

