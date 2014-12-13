The Only Apple Computer Known To Have Been Sold By Steve Jobs Fetches $365,000 At Auction

The only Apple-1 computer known to have been sold by Steve Jobs from his California garage has been sold at auction in London.

BBC News reports that auction house Christie’s had valued the computer at $US400,000 to $US600,000. It didn’t sell within that estimate, however, as it went for $US365,000 (around £230,000).

The computer sold on Friday is known as the Ricketts Apple-1 after its original owner, Charles Ricketts.

Christie’s says the rare Apple computer was discovered in a storage locked in Virginia after sheriffs auctioned off a storage unit belonging to an entrepreneur.

Amazingly, the computer is still fully operational, and can run the same programs that it could when originally released in 1976. The original retail price for the devices was $US666.66, chosen because Apple cofounder liked the repeating digits.

