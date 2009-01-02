Historic $80 Million Hawaiian Estate Hits The Market

Seeking a quiet, waterfront Hawaiian getaway with views of Diamond Head, 5.4 acres of space and an $80 million pricetag? Then do we have the place for you.



IHT: Known as the Kaiser Estate, the 2.2 hectare property was first developed by American industrialist Henry J. Kaiser, who founded aluminium, steel, health care and aerospace companies that carry the Kaiser name. Over the years, Jacqueline Kennedy, Bob Hope and President Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird, were among his guests on the property, which sits on a quiet cove with views of Diamond Head…

Although it’s the largest waterfront property in Oahu and boasts spacious accomodations, it is a bit of a fixer-upper.

A 15,000-square-foot house and a 12,000-square-foot boathouse on the land are both in need of “major” repair, according to coverage in the Honolulu Advertiser. Property tax assessments value the property at $37.5 million, reduced from $48.8 million a year ago, the Advertiser reports.

Can’t rustle up the $80 million necessary to buy the whole thing but still want a piece of the estate?

But the historic estate may be split up. The listing agent, Mary Worrall Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, says the property could be sold as three parcels, priced between $18 million and $34 million (€12.7 million to €24.1 million).

The current owners are Fred and Annie Chan, who reportedly paid $14.6 million for the property in two transactions in 1997 and 2000. Fred Chan is a tech entrepreneur who has expanded into real estate.

