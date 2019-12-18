Over 700 historians 'strongly' endorse Trump's impeachment, calling him a 'clear and present danger to the Constitution'

Reuters FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump departs the White House in Washington

More than 700 historians signed an open letter on Monday calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“It is our considered judgment that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does,” the historians said. “We therefore strongly urge the House of Representatives to impeach the President.”

This comes before the House is set to hold a full vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday.

The letter stated: “We are American historians devoted to studying our nation’s past who have concluded that Donald J. Trump has violated his oath to ‘faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States’ and to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.'”

The historians said that Trump’s “‘attempts to subvert the Constitution,’ as George Mason described impeachable offences at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, urgently and justly require his impeachment.”

Citing Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into launching investigations that would “advance his own re-election,” the letter said the president is guilty of “numerous and flagrant abuses of power.”

“It is our considered judgment that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does,” the historians said, characterising Trump as a “clear and present danger to the Constitution.”

The letter was signed by prominent historians such as Jon Meacham, as well as filmmaker Ken Burns, among others.

Earlier this month, hundreds of the nation’s top legal scholars signed an open letter stating Trump engaged in “impeachable conduct” in his dealings with Ukraine.

The House of Representatives is set to hold a vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee last Friday. Trump is expected to be impeached, which will then move the process to the GOP-controlled Senate for a trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week said there was “zero chance” Trump would be removed from office. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end,” McConnell told Fox News last Thursday. “There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

