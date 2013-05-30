A Bird Fungus Nearly Killed This Dallas Ad Woman So She Made A Campaign To Warn Others About It

Ever heard of Histoplasmosis?



Neither had Publicis creative director Julia Melle when the disease almost killed her several years ago.

That is why she and her colleagues at Publicis’s Dallas office created a print campaign that creates awareness of the rare illness, along with an educational website.

“There are very few moments in this business where you feel like you can put your talents to use for the good of others,” said Melle. “This is a moment, where my experience with this terrible disease that took half my right lung can be leveraged to educate patients and doctors everywhere.”

Histoplasmosis is caused by contact with bird droppings that leads to fungal infection in the lungs, bloodstream and eyes. It kills more than 800 people in America each year, yet due to its obscurity, the disease is often misdiagnosed.

In the campaign, bronchioles of the lungs, veins of the heart and capillaries surrounding the eye are rendered in watercolor to resemble the branches of a trees where birds reside. The beautifully crafted images are paired with the headline: “Birds infest more than trees.” You can see them below.



