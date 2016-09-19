Some people's iPhone 7's are making a weird hissing noise

First there was Antennagate. Then came the infamous Bendgate, and after that Hairgate. Now, Hissgate?

A number of iPhone 7 owners are reporting that their new Apple smartphones are making a strange hissing noise.

Business Insider hasn’t experienced this ourselves — we don’t have an iPhone 7 to hand to test it — but some reputable people are reporting on social media that the newly released device is emitting the unexpected sound.

Stephen Hackett, cofounder of podcast network Relay FM, tweeted that his iPhone 7 Plus “makes terrible noises when under load,” and shared an audio clip of the noise.

TechCrunch writer (and former Apple employee) Darrell Etherington responded that his “brand new, just-unboxed [device is] doing the same thing right now.”

It sounds like the problem isn’t affecting all devices, and it’s not immediately clear what’s behind it. Hackett said on Twitter that Apple will be replacing his device with a new one, which suggests it’s a defect rather than just an unexpected quirk of the new smartphone’s design.

There’s some speculation out there as to what’s causing it — but nothing concrete yet. Engadget’s Jon Fingas suggests it could be “coil whine,” a process where electronics make an unintended noise while working, for example.

We’ve reached out to Apple to see if it can shed more light on the subject, and will update the story when it responds.

Not sure if your device is making the hiss? Hackett’s recording is below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

