Hispanic groups are peeved at NBC for allowing Donald Trump to host 'SNL'

NBC’s big announcement last week that Donald Trump would be hosting “Saturday Night Live” has attracted the furor of a Hispanic advocacy groups.

The National Hispanic Leadership Agenda, a nonpartisan association of major Hispanic national organisations, has requested that NBC reconsider Trump’s hosting of the variety show’s November 7 episode. It will air during sweeps, which is when ratings help to set networks’ advertising rates.

The organisation told NBC: “We are appalled that you would enable Trump’s hateful speech for nothing [more] than a ratings ploy and ask that you rescind the SNL invitation.”

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Donald Trump recently sold the Miss Universe Organisation, which includes the Miss USA pageant.

The organisation had previously railed against controversial comments Trump had made about Mexican immigrants during his announcement that he would be running for the Republican candidacy for president in June.

The fallout for the comments included Univision and NBC dropping the Miss USA pageant broadcast, which was partially owned by Trump at the time. He has since bought his partners out and sold the organisation.

While NBC had no comment, Trump addressed the issue during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday morning via phone. Trump said that he feels more in touch with Hispanics than the advocacy groups.

“These groups are out for themselves,” he said. “I know all about these groups. I’m leading in the polls with the Hispanics… because I produce jobs and they know it. I have thousands of Hispanics that work for me. My relationships with Hispanics are better than those groups. Those groups are looking to fundraise. I know all about those groups.”

He then said he believes his episode will be a success and that NBC risks “doing a show with one-third the ratings” if they cancel his appearance.

“Frankly, I think the ratings will be through the roof,” the 69-year-old real estate mogul said. “[“SNL” creator] Lorne Michaels is a very smart guy and NBC are very smart people.”

Listen to his response below (starting at 8:55):

