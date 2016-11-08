Hispanic-Americans have experienced the most stress this election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been very verbal about his plans to build a “big, fat, beautiful wall” on the US-Mexico border.

It’s not surprising that this statement is stressing out many Americans. In a new survey by the American Psychological Association (APA), over half of American adults reported that the election is “a very or somewhat significant source of stress.”

Called “Stress in America,” the survey asked 3,511 people about their mental health and the election, and found that Democrats and Republicans, both male and female, were equally likely to report election-related stress.

But stress was not the same across racial and ethnic lines, APA’s Director of Research, Dr. Vaile Wright, tells Business Insider. 56% of Hispanic-Americans said that the election was a source of stress, the highest percentage of all racial and ethnic groups surveyed.

Wright works with APA’s licensed psychologists, and says many have told her that clients are bringing up concerns about the election during therapy sessions. She says clients are often expressing dismay at the “negative and angry rhetoric” they have heard on the campaign trail.

Hispanic-Americans’ election-related stress could be coming from Trump’s stances on immigration. If he is elected, roughly 11.3 million Latinos are at risk for deportation.

The majority of those who would be targeted by Trump originated from Latin America, namely Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

As many have noted, Trump’s immigration plan would cost US taxpayers anywhere from $200 to $600 billion to find, process, and expel every undocumented person living in the US — not to mention an additional $25 billion to build a wall on the border.

And that doesn’t even sum up the human cost.

