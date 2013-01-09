A State-Owned Chinese Company You've Never Heard Of Has Replaced Microsoft At CES

Steve Kovach

Before last year’s CES even began, Microsoft announced it wouldn’t attend the show in 2013. 

Microsoft had a huge booth in 2012 where it showed off the yet-to-be-released Windows 8 operating system for PCs and tablets. It was a big deal.

Today, Microsoft’s booth space has been replaced by Hisense, a state-owned Chinese electronics company that’s making a big push in the U.S. with several new television sets, including Smart TVs powered by Google TV.

As Microsoft struggles with reportedly low Windows 8 sales, it’s pretty interesting to see an unheard of Chinese company swoop in and tackle the next big thing in consumer electronics: TV. 

Here’s a quick look at some of the stuff Hisense showed off:

hisense 110 inch 4k tvThis is a 110-inch 4K TV. It’s the highest picture quality standard today.

hisense gesture control TVHisense Smart TVs can be controlled with gestures and voice.

hisense 3D TVThis Glasses-free 3D TV actually had pretty good picture. Impressive.

hisense android phonesHisense also makes a bunch of cheap Android phones.

