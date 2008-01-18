Hirschorn Leaves MTV, Forms Production Company

As reported by the New York Post yesterday, VH1 exec VP of original programming Michael Hirschorn is leaving Viacom, sort of. The much-loved impresario of reality schlock (“flavour Of Love”) is forming his own production company, Ish Entertainment, with VH1 head of celebrity talent Stella Stopler. The two are getting first-look production deals with MTV Networks and Logo, and took three greenlit series projects with them.

Joining Hirschorn and Stopler is former VH1 vice president of production Chris Choun, who produced the 2007 Video Music Awards for MTV. Ish will be based in New York and Los Angeles and will specialize, of course, in unscripted programming.

In other TV hiring news, NBCU has hired a new GM for its newly acquired Oxygen Media. Jason Klarman, formerly the marketing chief for Bravo, will head up the women’s network.

