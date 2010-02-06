Gossip: Everyone Wants Out Of MySpace

A source close to MySpace senior management tell us TechCrunch’s report that chief product officer Jason Hirschhorn is on his way out is premature — that it “seems like it’s a lot of rumours started by enemies of Jason.”



But let’s not get lost in the will-he, won’t he.

There’s too much smoke there for there to be no fire.

Our guess is that even if Jason stays at MySpace another week or another month or even six, he won’t be there much longer.

The bigger question here is: What’s the future of MySpace?

News Corp digital boss Jon Miller began distancing himself from MySpace almost immediately after joining the company last year.

We’ve even heard from some industry watchers that CEO Owen Van Natta wants out of MySpace after less than year on the job.

Gossips a source:

“One group says he’s trying to get fired so he can leave. Another group is saying he’s getting real close to [MySpace parent-company News Corp chairman] Rupert [Murdoch]. Not sure who to believe. I think Owen probably wants to go back to San Francisco with his family.”

We reached a MySpace spokesperson who declined to comment.

