A Rare Look Inside The $8.3 Billion Construction Project Below Grand Central Terminal

In a series of 55 dramatic black-and-white photographs, Japanese photographer Hiroyuki Suzuki offers a rare look at what it’s like to work deep underground in his new series “The Next Level: East Side Access.”



The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s ongoing East Side Access project will allow Long Island Rail Road trains to enter Manhattan by way of a vast new station that will be built 18 stories below Grand Central Terminal. The $8.3 billion project has been in the works since the late 1960s, and the MTA expects it to be completed by 2019.

Grand Central Station is celebrating its centennial anniversary, and the New York Transit Museum will display Suzuki’s photos from July 23 to Oct. 27, 2013. The images are visually astounding and show just what it takes to embark upon a massive construction project like this one.

