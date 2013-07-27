A Rare Look Inside The $8.3 Billion Construction Project Below Grand Central Terminal

Liz O'Connor
The Next Level. Hiroyuki Suzuki

In a series of 55 dramatic black-and-white photographs, Japanese photographer Hiroyuki Suzuki offers a rare look at what it’s like to work deep underground in his new series “The Next Level: East Side Access.”

The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s ongoing East Side Access project will allow Long Island Rail Road trains to enter Manhattan by way of a vast new station that will be built 18 stories below Grand Central Terminal. The $8.3 billion project has been in the works since the late 1960s, and the MTA expects it to be completed by 2019.

Grand Central Station is celebrating its centennial anniversary, and the New York Transit Museum will display Suzuki’s photos from July 23 to Oct. 27, 2013. The images are visually astounding and show just what it takes to embark upon a massive construction project like this one.

The Chrysler Building glows in the night as Grand Central looms large.

The tunnels are vast enough to hold cranes and other large construction equipment.

Three men cast shadows and provide a frame of reference that shows just how enormous the tunnels are.

Machinery whirs all day in the artificial night.

Miles of new tunnel will make commuting much easier for many Long Island (and Queens) residents.

Underground, fluorescent graffiti provides some direction in a rare colour photo from Suzuki.

One construction worker takes a break to read the newspaper under a massive light.

Troops of construction workers arrive each day to work on the project. The MTA has pushed its completion to a later date several times.

A man welds underneath a DANGER sign.

Three men survey the scene.

The site stands eight stories high.

Workers use dynamite.

Only six more years until the concourse is completed.

Now go inside an auto factory

See How Tesla Builds The All-Electric Model S In Just 3 Days >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.