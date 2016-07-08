Business Insider is hiring a full-time reporter for its Your Money and Strategy team

Business Insider is looking for a reporter to join our Strategy and Your Money team.

Do you like finding the best ways to save and earn money? Are you interested in helping people make the most of their careers, and sharing lessons from today’s foremost business leaders? Are you on a never-ending quest for the best mental tricks and smart habits to be productive, efficient, and successful?

Then come write about becoming your best self: financially, professionally, and personally.

We will consider candidates at various experience levels, but the ideal candidate should:

have a degree in journalism or experience writing for a news outlet, preferably at a digital publication

have excellent reporting and writing skills, and the ability to write quickly

have a knack for telling stories in a relatable and compelling way

have a demonstrated social media presence

be ready to write a mix of articles, including short, bite-sized points of news and advice, while also working on reported medium-length and long-form features

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with your resume, cover letter (no more than five sentences), and links to your work.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our New York office.

