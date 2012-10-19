Wanted: Business Insider Is Hiring A Web Producer

Photo: jonny goldstein/Flickr

Business Insider is seeking a web producer to work on a Q4 project.The successful candidate will help update and extend our just-released new iPhone app using a leading drag-and-drop environment for mobile app development. It is a great opportunity for a web producer to become a mobile expert while leveraging your existing web production skills. You do not need to know Objective C or Java.



You will be working on the cutting edge of digital media at a dynamic and thriving company that offers an excellent work environment.

Requirements:

Strong communication and time management skills

Fluent in HTML and CSS

Working knowledge of XML/RSS

Desirable Qualifications/Skills:

Javascript

Database 101

Prior CMS experience

Prior Mobile experience

This is a temporary project position. We offer competitive compensation. Please apply here and be sure to include links to samples of your work and your salary requirements. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.