Business Insider Is Hiring Two Ad Account Execs

Photo: Neil Barman

Business Insider is looking for two advertising account executives who are proactive, highly motivated, and have a firm understanding of the online advertising industry and a tenacious desire to succeed in a start-up environment.

We’re looking to fill two separate roles:

Junior account executive: will work closely with a senior account exec and the SVP of ad sales, helping manage strategic accounts and handling several account of his or her own. The ideal candidate is currently working as a sales planner and is eager to break into sales.

Account executive: will call on a variety of blue-chip advertisers in NYC and surrounding areas. We’re looking for a minimum of two year digital advertising sales experience with a solid list of agency contacts.

In addition, the EA should meet these key requirements:



Polished presentation and sales skills

Well- organised professional who can manage a vibrant account list

Ability to comprehend and stay ahead of the digital media buying cycle

Eagerness to thrive at a start-up, with a passion for winning

Attention to detail and can analyse the key campaign performance indicators

Can build and maintain strong relationships with clients and agencies at all levels

Both positions are based in our Manhattan office with some travel and plenty of sales calls.

Please forward resume and cover letter to: [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.