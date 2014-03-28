WANTED: 5 Awesome Technology Reporters And 1 Awesome Technology Editor For A Secret New US Project

Hello, Business Insider readers!

We’re hiring a bunch of tech journalists for a secret new project in the US. We’d be grateful if you could could pass this post on to anyone you know who might be interested.

Here are the specifics:

We’re hiring (at least) 5 great tech industry reporters (or talented people who can quickly become great tech industry reporters). Not “writers” — although you have to be able to write accurately, quickly, cleanly, and succinctly. Not “opinionators.” Reporters. Professional journalists who know or want to quickly learn what’s important on their beat, develop industry sources (people, documents, feeds, databases, etc.), gather important information about topics that matter, assess the information, and then explain to readers what the information is, why it matters, and what it means. To do this job well, you will have to learn what’s important and why and then share your ever-growing expertise every day. You will have to use your brain and judgement. (We’re not looking for folks to parrot press releases). You don’t necessarily need prior reporting experience or industry expertise, although it will help if you have some. (If you don’t have any, we might start you with a paid internship.) You will probably travel a bit. You will use the telephone and the Internet a lot. This job will be great training and experience for pretty much every other job you might have in your life, including other great jobs in journalism and at Business Insider.

We’re hiring 1 great business editor. You need to be able to hire and manage a great team, including teaching them how to figure out what’s important, develop sources, gather information, analyse information, write accurately, quickly, cleanly, and succinctly, and produce awesome graphics (visual storytelling). And you need to edit your team’s work and make sure it’s great.

To be clear:

Your job will be to gather and analyse important business information (reporting) and then explain and show why the information is important and what it means. Your job will not just be to “write articles,” although you might occasionally choose to share the information that way. Your job will also not be to generate page views or “traffic.” You will need to care deeply whether your readers are reading, valuing, and sharing what you write, of course, but the raw volume of that readership will not be important.

Interested?

Awesome!

Please send your resume, links to stuff you have written (and reported!), and a note to our Assistant Managing Editor, Lyndsay Hemphill ([email protected]).

