12 Quirky Things Apple, Twitter, Yahoo And Other Big Tech Companies Do When They First Hire You

Tech companies are known for showering current employees with elaborate perks like free gourmet lunches.
But what about new hires?
It turns out there are a bunch of quirky traditions at many tech companies that help welcome new employees. Let’s take a look.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
When Mark Zuckerberg wants to hire a new Facebook employee, he'll take that person on a walk through the woods, according to Nick Bilton of the New York Times.
On the hike, Zuckerberg gives the potential employee his vision for the company. Then Zuckerberg tells the potential new hire that money isn't an object and the person can start immediately if he or she wants to.
New LinkedIn hires get a swag bag with a bunch of cool stuff, including a copy of founder Reid Hoffman's book.
Twitter co-founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey takes new employees on a trip to a statue of Gandhi. He often tweets photos of the experience.
This quirky tradition requires new Google employees to wear a beanie that says 'Noogler' to their first Friday all hands staff meeting.
According to the book 'Inside Apple' by Adam Lashinsky, new Apple employees get a brand new iMac on their first day of work. The kicker: The new employees have to set the computer up themselves.
New employees also go through an orientation where they get new 'Class of' t-shirts with the year they joined the company.
It's pretty well-known that Microsoft likes to celebrate new employee anniversaries by giving them candy, specifically M&Ms. Not a bad perk!
One of the quirks at Amazon's office is that every employee has a desk made out of an old door. New employees used to have to make their own desks, but now they come pre-assembled.
Yahoo's CEO Marissa Mayer reads the resume of every potential new hire, according to Business Insider's Nicholas Carlson. Mayer likely picked this up from Google, her former company. Google's co-founders also read the resumes of new employees.
According to one of Twitter's business operations managers on Quora, the company gives new hires a T-shirt and bottle of wine on their first day. Some even get to have breakfast with CEO Dick Costolo.
Airbnb, the site that lets you rent rooms from other people, gives new employees a $2,000 per year travel stipend.
Dropbox, the online storage company, gives new hires as much free storage space as they want. Considering it can cost $10 per month for 100 GB of storage, that's a pretty great offer.
Most About.me employees work remotely, but on their first day they get to take a trip to the company's San Francisco headquarters. Then they're treated to beer and sausage at Rosamunde Sausage Grill.
