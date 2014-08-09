Business Insider Is Hiring A Paid Personal Finance Intern This Fall

Business Insider is looking for an intern to work on our personal finance vertical, Your Money.

BI Interns spend their time researching, writing, pitching, and producing features. You’ll get an author byline for every post you write.

We’re looking for someone who is ambitious, smart, funny, fast, and consumes huge amounts of digital media. You should be comfortable working on multiple stories per day and building your own audience and personal brand through social media.

In particular, a Your Money intern should be genuinely interested in the day-to-day handling of money, from figuring out how to get good deals on groceries to learning the basics of investing for retirement. For the most part, this position doesn’t cover market or economic activity larger than that of a sole household.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

Apply here with a resume and cover letter if interested, and specify that you’re interested in working on Your Money.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.