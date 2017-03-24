Business Insider is hiring a full-time personal finance editor for its Your Money section

Business Insider Come write about all things personal finance

Do you love talking — and writing — about money?

Business Insider is hiring a full-time personal finance editor for its Your Money vertical, one of the fastest-growing sections of the world’s No. 1 digital business publication.

This editor should be well-versed in personal finance and financial products, including 401(k)s, HSAs, 529s, credit cards, and mutual funds, and should be able to distill that knowledge effectively to help our readers make the most of their money.

They should also be able to write great headlines, put together catchy features, and help build our already robust stable of contributors and content sharing partners, which include Inc., Entrepreneur, and U.S. News & World Report.

The editor should expect to write daily and work closely with our Strategy and Careers teams, as well as manage at least one reporter and full-time interns.

The ideal candidate is bursting with ideas for how to make the vertical a vibrant must-read.

Ideal candidates will also have:

A background in basic personal finance knowledge

Comfort writing and editing stories on consumer-facing investment and financial products

The ability to translate expert, nuanced financial advice into clear, straightforward articles

Interest in digital media and how readers consume news on the web

At least two years of experience writing and/or editing at a magazine or online publication

Copy-editing skills, light HTML and Photoshop experience, and knowledge of social media are also useful

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter telling us why this is your ideal job.

Please note that this full time position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.