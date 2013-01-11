Business Insider Is Looking For A Part-Time QA Engineer

Business Insider is looking for an experienced QA engineer to join our rapidly growing tech and product team. You’ll work closely with developers and product managers seeing new features through to a successful, bug-free launch. You’ll also help keep the focus on our readers, making sure Business Insider is easy to read and access anywhere, anytime, on any device. You’ll invest your time in making Business Insider even better, whether it’s testing new features, designing automation and performance tests or making sure that the user interface is top-notch.



This position will focus primarily on the QA of Business Insider’s mobile products. That will include all apps (iPhone, iPad, Android, etc.) and the mobile versions of the web site across mobile devices.

Responsibilities:

Test and report cross-platform software bugs in a detailed, timely manner.

Execute manual (and automated) test cases across multiple browsers

Provide engineering team with analysis of uncovered software defects.

Design tests for automation using model-based testing and Selenium.

Evaluate current test procedures and drive optimizations.

Work closely with developers and product teams in analysing and debugging site functionality.

Job Requirements:

Ability to analyse crash logs, backtraces and assist engineers by utilising basic debugging techniques.

Familiarity with web environments and browser issues.

CSS familiarity a plus.

MongoDB knowledge a plus.

Experience using Selenium RC and Selenium Grid a plus.

Mobile experience a plus

This position is part-time, freelance and can be done through a combination of WFH and time in our NYC headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation. Please email your resume to [email protected] and elaborate on your mobile experience. Thanks in advance.

