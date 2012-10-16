Wanted: Business Insider Is Hiring An Experienced Mobile Apps Developer

Photo: User magerleagues on Flickr

Business Insider is seeking an experienced mobile applications developer to join the BI tech team and the fast-paced, exciting world of software development at a digital media startup.The successful candidate will help maintain and extend our just-released new iPhone app and forthcoming new iPad and Android apps, as well as create new mobile-first apps. The position demands a self-motivated professional with strong IOS development experience. Android experience is not necessary but is a major plus. The ideal candidate should have big ideas about mobile news, a startup mindset, and the skills to implement our collective ideas.



Applicants should have a self-starting work-hard-play-hard startup mindset. We don’t let bureaucracy get in our way, and we don’t have a lot of meetings, but we do play a lot of ping-pong. A candidate who could strongly represent the tech team and give perennial champ Jay Yarow a challenge at the ping pong table would also be a plus.

Requirements:

Experience building and releasing IOS applications

Experience implementing mobile apps that call RESTful web APIs

Experience building mobile user-focused interfaces

Android development knowledge a plus

Strong communication skills

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Park Avenue South.

Some telecommuting is fine

Three+ years of experience preferred

We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please email a cover letter, resume, and a short code sample to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.