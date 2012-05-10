One Rookie Hiring Mistake Entrepreneurs Often Make

Photo: Mikey Angels via flickr

Jay Goltz over at the New York Times recently wrote about the most common mistakes he’s witnessed rookie entrepreneurs make, and we found one to be particularly interesting: New owners hold onto bad employees much longer than they should. He writes:



I have probably hired close to 1,000 people over the last 34 years. I have never succeeded in saving, rehabilitating or dramatically changing the behaviour of a bad hire. It might not be the employee’s fault; frequently it isn’t.

It could just be the dreaded bad fit. It might even be the boss’s fault, but unless you are going to fire yourself, it is what it is. The rookie mistake is to let the situation go on too long. Often people who are not rookies — just bad managers — make the same mistake.

Goltz says that if you decide to hold onto a bad fit, your “customers, bank account, and other employees” will end up paying the price.

Read the rest of Goltz’s list of top 10 rookie mistakes for entrepreneurs>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.