Hiring Managers Share 6 Ingenious Resumes That Caught Their Attention

When it comes to standing out among piles of resumes, kicking up your creative notches is good, but make sure you’re not so bizarre that hiring managers think you’re a berserk individual. And use your time wisely — you don’t have much of it.



“One-in-five HR managers reported that they spend less than 30 seconds reviewing applications and around 40 per cent spend less than one minute,” Rosemary Haefner, Vice President of Human Resources at CareerBuilder said in a study released today.

In the study, 2,298 hiring managers nationwide shared six creative approaches that made a lasting impression on them — and worked on behalf of the applicants:

1. A resume in the form of an “oversized Rubik’s Cube, where you had to push the tiles around to align the resume.”

Result: He was hired.

2. A stay-at-home mum listed her skills as “nursing, housekeeping, chef, teacher, bio-hazard cleanup, fight referee, taxi driver, secretary, tailor, personal shopping assistant and therapist.”

Result: She was hired.

3. Applicant created a brochure that advertised her as the best candidate.

Result: She was hired.

4. Candidate actually listed examples of his customer service experience and situations where he would’ve done things differently.

Result: He was hired.

5. An applicant was applying for a food and beverage management position and created a resume in the form of a menu.

Result: Candidate was hired.

6. Candidate made his resume look like a Google search page for the “perfect candidate.”

Result: Candidate ultimately wasn’t hired, but considered.

