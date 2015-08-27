Hiring managers say these are the 25 best schools in America

Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences/Facebook People who hire frequently said that Harvard is the best college for achieving success after graduation.

We recently released our seventh annual list of the 50 best colleges in America.

To create the list, we asked more than 1,000 of our readers to weigh in on which schools best prepare students for success after graduation. We then combined those results with average SAT score and median starting salary; read the full methodology here.

When we filtered the results to only include responses from those who said they hire frequently, Harvard took the top spot on the list with a 57.6% response rate.

MIT, the No. 1 school on our overall best colleges list, bumped down to second place with a 54.6% response rate, and Stanford came in third with 54.2%.

However, despite these few shifts, the refined list didn’t differ dramatically from the complete one.

Additionally, survey-takers noted that business and engineering are the majors most likely to help students become successful after graduation, with 37% and 24.7% response rates, respectively.

Here are the 25 schools hiring managers say are the best in the US:

1. Harvard University 2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology 3. Stanford University 4. Yale University 5. Princeton University 6. Duke University 7. Columbia University 8. University of Pennsylvania 9. Dartmouth College 10. University of California at Berkeley 11. TIE: California Institute of Technology 11. TIE: Cornell University 13. University of Chicago 14. United States Naval Academy 15. Northwestern University 16. Georgetown University 17. University of Michigan at Ann Arbor 18. University of Virginia 19. Johns Hopkins University 20. United States Military Academy 21. Carnegie Mellon University 22. Brown University 23. New York University 24. University of Notre Dame 25. Boston College

