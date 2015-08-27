Hiring managers say these are the 25 best schools in America

We recently released our seventh annual list of the 50 best colleges in America.
To create the list, we asked more than 1,000 of our readers to weigh in on which schools best prepare students for success after graduation. We then combined those results with average SAT score and median starting salary; read the full methodology here.
When we filtered the results to only include responses from those who said they hire frequently, Harvard took the top spot on the list with a 57.6% response rate.
MIT, the No. 1 school on our overall best colleges list, bumped down to second place with a 54.6% response rate, and Stanford came in third with 54.2%.
However, despite these few shifts, the refined list didn’t differ dramatically from the complete one.
Additionally, survey-takers noted that business and engineering are the majors most likely to help students become successful after graduation, with 37% and 24.7% response rates, respectively.
Here are the 25 schools hiring managers say are the best in the US:
1. Harvard University
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
3. Stanford University
4. Yale University
5. Princeton University
6. Duke University
7. Columbia University
8. University of Pennsylvania
9. Dartmouth College
10. University of California at Berkeley
11. TIE: California Institute of Technology
11. TIE: Cornell University
13. University of Chicago
14. United States Naval Academy
15. Northwestern University
16. Georgetown University
17. University of Michigan at Ann Arbor
18. University of Virginia
19. Johns Hopkins University
20. United States Military Academy
21. Carnegie Mellon University
22. Brown University
23. New York University
24. University of Notre Dame
25. Boston College
