Needed: One Outstanding Advertising Account Executive

Business Insider is looking for an advertising account executive who is proactive, highly motivated, and has a firm understanding of the online advertising industry and a tenacious desire to succeed in a start-up environment.
This AE will call on a variety of blue-chip advertisers in Northern California and surrounding areas. The position is based in San Francisco with some travel and plenty of sales calls.
Key requirements:
- 5+ years in digital advertising sales with a solid list of agency contacts
- Polished presentation and sales skills
- Well organised professional who can manage a vibrant account list
- Ability to comprehend and stay ahead of the digital media buying cycle
- Eagerness to thrive at a start-up, with a passion for winning
- Attention to detail and can analyse the key campaign performance indicators
- Can build and maintain strong relationships with clients and agencies at all levels
Please forward resume and cover letter to: [email protected]. Thanks in advance.
