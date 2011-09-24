Hiring A PR Agency To Not Appear In The Media? Ask Moshe Lax, Mark Birnbaum & Benjamin Wey Why…

We have a long standing client – a major retailer who retains us strictly to keep them out of the media. Yes, you read that accurately – our PR Agency is hired to make sure our client doesn’t get press. Amazing concept for some to believe – but some clients hire us to avoid the media – because media attracts attention – for good and for bad. Consider it before utilising a public relations agency. Loudest isn’t always best.



Related concepts:

Mark Birnbaum who owns a slew of the hottest niteclubs on the East Coast knows a thing or two about discretion and recently told me about training his staff of the need to release no details at all regarding high-profile people – and they don’t. One can easily understand why.

Diamond Mogul Moshe Lax is Ivanka Trump’s partner on her diamond stores – yet his name appears barely anywhere. She’s the star – not him.

Benjamin Wey owns New York Global Group – a leading China & US investment bank – and we could get him so much more media if he let us talk about the deals he does. But he operates in China with tremendous success and of course privacy is vital.

There are many others in addition to Mark Birnbaum, Moshe Lax and Benjamin Wey who utilise discretion – and a factor to consider when hiring a PR agency – What do you seek to gain noise or quiet ?

Ronn Torossian is CEO of 5WPR, 1 of the largest NY PR Firms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.