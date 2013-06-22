INSTANT MBA: Your Hires Need To Have A Vision Too

Today’s advice comes from Bill McDermott, co-Chief Executive of SAP, via The New York Times:

“I always try to hire somebody who’s got a vision at least as big as mine. The main question I ask is, what do you want? If you ask somebody what they want, you’ll know everything there is to know about them. We’re looking for people who have a clarity about who they are and what they want, and where they want to go.”

McDemott says hires should have a keen understanding of how the job fits into their personal passions. While talent, bandwidth, acumen and intellectual curiosity are all important elements to have, McDermott says it is even more important that they really want the job and all challenges that come with it. Once the desire is there, the company can then provide the resources to make it happen.

“You need people who have a sense of urgency and passion, and they come in with a desire and a stated goal, they have a point of view, and they’re looking for some support because they’ve got a game to win. That’s what I want.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] . Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.