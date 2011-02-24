Here's Who Got Hired In February: A List Of Job And Salaries

** From my weekly newsletter to TheLadders.com subscribers **



Monday was a national holiday, so I thought it would be a good time to celebrate the successes of your fellow subscribers in landing jobs so far in February.

There are too many to list in their entirety, so here is just a sample of jobs accepted by your fellow subscribers so far this month:

Job Title

Salary

Director of Training

$160K

Sr. Middleware Administrator

$110K

Branch Manager

$120K

Director, Client Service

$130K

Vice President of Human Resources

$118K

Director Product Management

$160K

Director of Marketing

$140K

Associate Director

$125K

Director of Operations

$120K

Region Director

$190K

VP of Sales

$125K

Manager, Commodity Purchasing

$110K

Senior Manager

$140K

Director of Marketing

$115K

Learning and Development Manager

$130K

Director

$150K

Healthcare sales manager

$100K

Marketing, Communications, Branding Manager

$130K

SVP Web to Print Solutions

$220K

Southeast Sales Director

$110K

Principal Consultant for Government Healthcare

$142K

Senior Sales Engineer

$115K

Controller

$120K

Sr. Supply Chain Manager

$105K

Manager of Business Technololgy

$140K

Financial Advisor

$120K

President of Investments

$175K

VP and Senior Product Manager

$123K

NA Operations Manager

$150K

Manager, Training and Development

$100K

General Site Manager

$145K

Sr Client Executive

$115K

Senior Manager, Digital Marketing

$115K

VP of Development

$125K

Six Sigma Black Belt

$110K

Consultant

$120K

Performance Engineer

$120K

Product Manager

$126K

Acthar specialist

$100K

Manager of product Development

$125K

Global Logistics Director

$190K

Partner

$150K

Senior Account Executive

$110K

Project Manager

$100K

OIM Technical Developer Lead

$120K

Vice President

$170K

Senior Sales Engineer

$137K

Brande Manager, Nuclear Cardiology

$120K

Vice President

$150K

IT Manager

$100K

Business Development Rep P#7

$120K

CEO

$100K

Client Partner Publishing

$180K

Director – Safety, Health & Environment (SHE)

$130K

Director of Client Services

$140K

Director of Consulting Financial FS Strategies

$200K

Director of Customer Service Contact centre

$100K

Director of Market Research

$165K

Director, NA Operations

$160K

Eastern RSM – Computers

$110K

Global SAP centre of Excellence Head

$100K

Head Sales Lifesciences and Healthcare, USA

$120K

Manager, Strategic Sourcing

$150K

Payer Strategy and Marketing Manager

$110K

Pre Sales Systems Engineer

$180K

Process Engineer

$100K

Regional VP, Services

$130K

Sales Executive (Sales Team Management)

$200K

SalesForce.com Consulting Project Manager

$125K

Senior Engineer / Project Manager

$135K

Senior Executive Practice

$100K

Senior Program Manager

$215K

Sr Information Assurance Systems Engineer

$145K

Technical Project Manager

$100K

