Here's Who Got Hired In February: A List Of Job And Salaries

** From my weekly newsletter to TheLadders.com subscribers **
Monday was a national holiday, so I thought it would be a good time to celebrate the successes of your fellow subscribers in landing jobs so far in February.
There are too many to list in their entirety, so here is just a sample of jobs accepted by your fellow subscribers so far this month:
Job Title
Salary
Director of Training
$160K
Sr. Middleware Administrator
$110K
Branch Manager
$120K
Director, Client Service
$130K
Vice President of Human Resources
$118K
Director Product Management
$160K
Director of Marketing
$140K
Associate Director
$125K
Director of Operations
$120K
Region Director
$190K
VP of Sales
$125K
Manager, Commodity Purchasing
$110K
Senior Manager
$140K
Director of Marketing
$115K
Learning and Development Manager
$130K
Director
$150K
Healthcare sales manager
$100K
Marketing, Communications, Branding Manager
$130K
SVP Web to Print Solutions
$220K
Southeast Sales Director
$110K
Principal Consultant for Government Healthcare
$142K
Senior Sales Engineer
$115K
Controller
$120K
Sr. Supply Chain Manager
$105K
Manager of Business Technololgy
$140K
Financial Advisor
$120K
President of Investments
$175K
VP and Senior Product Manager
$123K
NA Operations Manager
$150K
Manager, Training and Development
$100K
General Site Manager
$145K
Sr Client Executive
$115K
Senior Manager, Digital Marketing
$115K
VP of Development
$125K
Six Sigma Black Belt
$110K
Consultant
$120K
Performance Engineer
$120K
Product Manager
$126K
Acthar specialist
$100K
Manager of product Development
$125K
Global Logistics Director
$190K
Partner
$150K
Senior Account Executive
$110K
Project Manager
$100K
OIM Technical Developer Lead
$120K
Vice President
$170K
Senior Sales Engineer
$137K
Brande Manager, Nuclear Cardiology
$120K
Vice President
$150K
IT Manager
$100K
Business Development Rep P#7
$120K
CEO
$100K
Client Partner Publishing
$180K
Director – Safety, Health & Environment (SHE)
$130K
Director of Client Services
$140K
Director of Consulting Financial FS Strategies
$200K
Director of Customer Service Contact centre
$100K
Director of Market Research
$165K
Director, NA Operations
$160K
Eastern RSM – Computers
$110K
Global SAP centre of Excellence Head
$100K
Head Sales Lifesciences and Healthcare, USA
$120K
Manager, Strategic Sourcing
$150K
Payer Strategy and Marketing Manager
$110K
Pre Sales Systems Engineer
$180K
Process Engineer
$100K
Regional VP, Services
$130K
Sales Executive (Sales Team Management)
$200K
SalesForce.com Consulting Project Manager
$125K
Senior Engineer / Project Manager
$135K
Senior Executive Practice
$100K
Senior Program Manager
$215K
Sr Information Assurance Systems Engineer
$145K
Technical Project Manager
$100K
