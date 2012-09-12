INSTANT MBA: Hire Trustworthy People So You Can Focus On Bigger Things

Photo: Jared Friedland

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Jared Friedland, founder and CEO of the national test preparation company Catalyst Prep:“One of the hardest things that I’ve had to do in the last year is really trust the people that I’ve hired and understand that a lot of them are actually much better at their jobs than I would be at their jobs.”

When Friedland founded Catalyst Prep in 2005, he did everything from bringing in sales to managing his staff to actually teaching the students — who were also his clients.



But as the company began to grow exponentially, Friedland realised that he would have to put his faith in his employees to do the jobs they were hired to do.

He says that one of the best decisions you can make for your company is to hire efficient, self-starting employees. This will relieve you of the day-to-day operations and allow you to focus more on the ideas that will drive your company’s growth.

“I always knew that if the business was going to grow that I had to divorce myself from the day-to-day operations. And I’ve certainly had my role evolve in that way. Right now I’m about 90 per cent divorced from the day-to-day operations and there’s a tremendous, tremendous team of people behind me.”

