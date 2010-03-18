Hire Someone Who's Unemployed And Get A Tax Break

Congress just passed a jobs bill that would offer a nice tax break for small businesses who hire formerly unemployed workers.



The $17.6 billion legislation allots $13 billion to alleviate the Social Security payroll tax on each person they hire who has been unemployed for 60 days or more, reports BusinessWeek.

It’s estimated that the tax holiday will help produce 234,000 jobs.

