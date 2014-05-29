People Who Were In Frats And Sororities Are Better At Their Jobs

Fraternity and sorority members are significantly more engaged in their workplace and overall happier than students who were not part of a Greek organisation, according to a new survey from Gallup.

The survey — which covered both workplace engagement and overall well-being — found several benefits of collegiate Greek membership. According to Gallup Education Director Brandon H. Busteed, “the overall results suggest that the Greek experience could be beneficial for the vast majority of those involved in it.”

Here’s why Greeks are better at their jobs, via Gallup:

Fraternity and sorority members’ engagement advantage indicates that they are more likely to be intellectually and emotionally connected to their organisations and enthusiastic about their work. Overall, 43% of fraternity and sorority members who are employed full time for an employer are engaged in the workplace, compared with 38% of all other college graduates. Importantly, these differences are statistically significant after controlling for key demographic variables, including gender, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.

The survey also found that fraternity and sorority members are more likely to be thriving in all of Gallup’s five elements of well-being — purpose, social, financial, community, and physical. According to Gallup:

Fraternity and sorority members are more likely than their non-Greek counterparts to find fulfillment in daily work and interactions, to have strong social relationships and access to the resources people need, to feel financially secure, to be physically healthy, and to take part in a true community.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of how fraternities and sororities give students a better well-being, via Gallup:

These findings are part of the inaugural Gallup-Purdue index, a new survey of more than 30,000 U.S. college graduates “designed to determine what happens during college that leads to happy, successful lives,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Read more about the fraternity and sorority survey at Gallup >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.