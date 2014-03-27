For $US3,000, A 'Social Media Wedding Concierge' Will Live Tweet Your Wedding For You

If you think hiring a traditional photographer just won’t be enough to capture all of the big moments on your wedding day, have no fear: W Hotels in New York City are offering the services of a “Social Media Wedding Concierge,” who will create hashtags and live tweet your wedding for just $US3,000, according to The Cut.

Among the consultant’s important job responsibilities are uploading filtered wedding photos to Instagram, pinning your registry items and dream honeymoon destinations to Pinterest, and making sure your guests are all tweeting using the correct, unified hashtags.

They will even put a Shutterfly book together afterward so that you can reminisce over all of the social media milestones from your big day.

Social media wedding concierges are available at all four W Hotels in New York City — W New York, W Union Square, W Times Square, and W Downtown — now through Dec. 31.

Huffington Post tech editor Bianca Bosker first tweeted the details, which she received as a press release via email:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.